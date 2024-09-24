Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,141,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,940,000 after acquiring an additional 960,311 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.