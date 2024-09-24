Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 580 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

