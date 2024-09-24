Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 234,723 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $640.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

