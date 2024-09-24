Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 212,631 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212,631 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after buying an additional 160,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after buying an additional 74,393 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after buying an additional 318,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,434,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,197,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APAM opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

