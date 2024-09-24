Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,475 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $80.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

