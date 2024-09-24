Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,492 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OZK opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

