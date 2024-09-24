Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Position Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 220,501 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,757.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.00%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

