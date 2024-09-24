Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its stake in XPO by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 290,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,869 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 27.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth $3,254,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $113.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

