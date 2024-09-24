17,556 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 123.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.8 %

BERY stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

