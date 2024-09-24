Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

