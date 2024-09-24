Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 190 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 111,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $264.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.24 and a 52 week high of $268.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.66 and its 200-day moving average is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNR

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.