Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,213,120. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Toast Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.