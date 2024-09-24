Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Insider Melinda Snowden Purchases 1,500 Shares

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Free Report) insider Melinda Snowden bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.58 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,374.50 ($11,900.34).
Temple & Webster Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Temple & Webster Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temple & Webster Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.