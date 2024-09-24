Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Insider Melinda Snowden Purchases 1,500 Shares

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Free Report) insider Melinda Snowden bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.58 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,374.50 ($11,900.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

