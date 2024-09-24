Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

TSCO stock opened at $276.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

