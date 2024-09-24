PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director D Jonathan Merriman Acquires 14,000 Shares

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,438.00.

On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.

PODC stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. PodcastOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities analysts predict that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

