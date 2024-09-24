Alliance Nickel Limited (ASX:AXN) Insider Paul Kopejtka Acquires 830,284 Shares

Alliance Nickel Limited (ASX:AXN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Kopejtka acquired 830,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,229.66 ($19,335.38).
Alliance Nickel Stock Performance
About Alliance Nickel
Alliance Nickel Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the NiWest Nickel Cobalt project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as GME Resources Limited.
