Insider Selling: Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

FDBC stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $285.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

