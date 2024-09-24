Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.58.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.55 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

