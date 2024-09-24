Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Research Coverage Started at Melius Research

Melius Research began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $108.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,130,609. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

