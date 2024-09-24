FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Della Clark Purchases 2,840 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Della Clark purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $18,005.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.4 %

FSCO stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

