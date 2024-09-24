FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Della Clark Purchases 2,840 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Della Clark purchased 2,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $18,005.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.4 %

FSCO stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile



FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

