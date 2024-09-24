Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $1,200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,282.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,111.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $1,091.98 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,033.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

