Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sarah Boyce Sells 32,880 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 32,880 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.89. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $592,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

