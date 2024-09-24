BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi Sells 2,320 Shares

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00.

Shares of CVE RX opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. BioSyent Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.66 and a 12 month high of C$11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.51.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6785935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

