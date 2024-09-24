HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 11,854 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $401,139.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $470,360.80.

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $468,412.56.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $465,629.36.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

HashiCorp last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HCP shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

