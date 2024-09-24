Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Robert Jalun Kiesman Sells 2,057 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.78, for a total transaction of C$24,231.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at C$106.02.

Robert Jalun Kiesman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Robert Jalun Kiesman sold 1,926 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$17,642.16.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$11.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.66. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$12.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Skeena Resources ( TSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

