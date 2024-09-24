Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $1,500.00 to $1,000.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $950.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $725.63.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $465.94 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $782.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

