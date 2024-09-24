Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.06. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,569. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 49,216 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 351,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 306,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

