Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$28,200.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00.
Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$26,224.00.
Rusoro Mining Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of Rusoro Mining stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$859.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.31.
Rusoro Mining Company Profile
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
