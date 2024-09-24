Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RKLB. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.86.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $7.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.27. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.72.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

