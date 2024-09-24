WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CFO Robert J. George Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. George sold 9,000 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WidePoint Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of WYY opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. WidePoint Co. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WidePoint Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 103,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WidePoint in a report on Sunday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research raised WidePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

