Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 2.5 %

BLCO opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bausch + Lomb

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,346.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

