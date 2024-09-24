Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $6.00 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.01.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 567.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
