Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $6.00 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 567.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 14.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 14.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.