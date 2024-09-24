GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $158.52 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.42.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,816,386 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,855,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,411.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 425,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.