Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,011 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONA stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

