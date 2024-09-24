HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 22,779 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.

On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84.

On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,202,784.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56.

Shares of HCP opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

