HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 22,779 Shares

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32.
  • On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.
  • On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,202,784.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCP opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCP

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.