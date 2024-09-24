Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,011 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

LLYVK opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Live Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 943,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

