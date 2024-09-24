Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,011 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LLYVK opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.
Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
