SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.75.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $240.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.34. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.