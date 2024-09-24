HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Sells $614,771.28 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $614,771.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company's revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 92,586 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

