Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CFO Michael F. Maclean Sells 11,510 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RNA stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.