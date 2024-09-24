Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CFO Michael F. Maclean Sells 11,510 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of RNA stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
View Our Latest Report on Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
