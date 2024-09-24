Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 407.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after acquiring an additional 550,970 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,223 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,880,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,677,000 after purchasing an additional 208,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,047,000 after buying an additional 207,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE AXTA opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

