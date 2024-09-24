Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 958.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

