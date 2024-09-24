State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 74,721 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,721 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

