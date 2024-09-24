3,044 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.65. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

