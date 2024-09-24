American Century Companies Inc. Sells 24,544 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Illumina Stock Down 0.8 %

ILMN opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

