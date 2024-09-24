State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 621.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 80.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Doximity by 19.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock worth $1,271,018. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

