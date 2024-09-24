Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG opened at $178.05 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $189.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.82.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

