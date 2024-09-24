Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,055 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $291.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $296.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

