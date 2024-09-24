Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $523,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 735,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 152,800 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

View Our Latest Report on HRL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.