Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIG opened at $198.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $198.44.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

