Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Saia by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $441.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.26 and a 1 year high of $628.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.07.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

